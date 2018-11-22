Bayelsa SWAN Week: Organising Committee urges fake media practitioners to stay away

Loveday Herbert, Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Bayelsa SWAN Week 2018, on Thursday warned that the committee would not allow fake journalists to participate in its events.

The Week’s events are part of some of the activities of the Bayelsa chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

“The SWAN Road Race and Clinton Thompson Football Competition are meant for legitimate media practitioners in the state.

“And we need to be very strict to avoid a recurrence of some of the issues we had in the first edition,” Herbert stated in Yenagoa during an ongoing tour of media houses in the state.

He listed the Bayelsa SWAN Week events to include road race, football competition, awards night and thanksgiving, with the week-long programme holding from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23.

The committee chairman added that the tour was to help secure media support for the Week, as well as sensitise journalists to the need to participate actively in the exercise.

Speaking while receiving the committee, Sunday Udosen, the General Manager of Creek FM 106.5, said the station was ready to support the programme, especially in the area of publicity.

He said the importance of sports writers to media development could not be over-emphasised and urged journalists in the state to key into the programme.

Alambo Datonye, the Bayelsa SWAN Chairman, explained that the introduction of road race and the Clinton Thompson Football Competition was to ensure unity among newsmen.

“The aim of the event is to encourage practising journalists to find time out of the usual deadline and headline activities of filing stories to relax and engage themselves in sports,” he said.(NAN)