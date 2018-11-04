Bayelsa PDP: Party leaders, aspirants harp on discipline 

…Vow To Win 2019 Elections

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Bayelsa State PDP leadership and aspirants in the just concluded primary elections have thrown their weight behind moves to entrench loyalty and discipline in the party.

Rising from an expanded Bayelsa State Executive Committee meeting of the party over the weekend in Government House, Yenagoa, the party leadership insisted that only a disciplined PDP can sustain the winning streak of the party in the state, and called for more support for the Governor Seriake Dickson-led administration to finish strong.

A press statement signed by the Bayelsa State PDP Chairman, Hon Cloepas Moses noted that, in the wake of returnee defectors, instilling discipline in the party became imperative to show leadership and purposefulness.

While stressing that only the PDP has the capacity to win election in the state, Moses urged leaders of the party at all levels and stakeholders to continue to give their maximum support to the Restoration Government of Governor Seriake Dickson so that together “we can install another PDP government on February 14, 2020 for it is by so doing, that we can beat our chest that we have truly run a good race! ”

The statement reads in parts: “…We whole heartedly support the quest of our leader, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson to instil discipline in our great party for that is the right thing to do if the PDP must continue to win all elections in Bayelsa State.

“No political leader that knows his onions will go into a political battle with undisciplined political party and expect to win. It is even imperative now, more than ever before to inject a new spirit of discipline and loyalty to the party especially now that many of our party men and women who had defected from PDP have returned! ”

The Chairman also decried the politicisation of security in the state by the APC. He noted that APC leaders have influenced the frequent removal and posting of Commissioners of Police culminating in Bayelsa having seven Commissioners in the last two months. He said their aim is to instil fear in the citizenry and create a false impression that the APC will use security agencies to take over the state in the upcoming elections.

He however expressed optimism that just as it was in 2015, the PDP will mobilise the people’s might against the federal might to prevail.

Similarly, Bayelsa PDP aspirants in the just concluded primaries have unanimously vowed to work hard to deliver victory to the PDP in the 2019 elections.

In a communiqué released on Saturday after a crucial meeting with Governor Dickson in Government House, Yenagoa, they said even though they were unsuccessful in the primary elections, they have no other option than to join the Governor to vigorously campaign for all the successful candidates of the party! They said they are satisfied with the re-conciliatory efforts of the Governor and promised never to let him down.

The Aspirants also keyed into the vision of the party leadership in entrenching discipline and order in the party. They noted that, contrary to insinuations, those of them who lost out in the primaries will not defect from the PDP but remain in it to defeat the opposition which they insistent has become weaker by the day.

They also commended the Governor for restoring them to their offices which they vacated to contest the elections, with full payment of their salaries covering the period of their resignation.