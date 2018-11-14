Bayelsa elders kick against alleged move to disband security outfit

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—BAYELSA State elders, under the aegis of Forum of Restoration Caucus Chairmen in Bayelsa State, have kicked against what they described as moves by some elements opposed to the Peoples Democratic Party-led administration in the state to prevail on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris to disband Operation Doo-Akpor, the state special security outfit.

The elders, all chieftains of PDP drawn from the eight local government areas of the state at the end of their meeting in Yenagoa, urged the IGP not to allow himself to be deceived by the antics of a few.

The forum in a statement by its Chairman in Ekeremor Local Government Area and others, pleaded that the special security outfit be allowed to continue its duties.