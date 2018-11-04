Bauchi Governor’s wife empowers 400 women with starter kits

By Charles Agwam – Bauchi

Wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar has put smiles on the faces of 400 women beneficiaries from Katagum local government area of Bauchi state when she empowered them with starter kits of N10,000 each to support their petty businesses at the cost of N4 million.

This was done through her pet project known as the Bauchi Sustainable Women Economic Empowerment and Peace Initiative, B-SWEEEP under it’s second phase of Women Micro Entrepreneurship Support Scheme.

Vanguard reports that the first phase of B-SWEEEP Women Micro Entrepreneurship support scheme empowered 500 women on the 29th of August, 2018 from the Bauchi southern senatorial district with the sum of N5 million.

The wife of the governor said women are the backbone of the family and society, hence they need to be empowered to alleviate poverty.

“In this second phase of the empowerment scheme, we have carefully selected 400 women beneficiaries from different market women associations comprising all the 17 wards of Katagum local government”.

“The objectives of my pet project are to empower women through skill acquisition and financial literacy, re-integrate women and girls school drop-outs into formal and non-formal school system and enhance food security through women participation in agriculture amongst others” she said

The governor’s wife arrived the Emir of Katagum palace to pay homage and later visited pregnant and nursing mothers at the popular Urban Maternity Centre, Azare where she distributed gift items such as detergents, sanitary pads, wrappers, Indomie and spaghetti before departing to College of Education, Azare for the official lunching.

Also speaking at the event, the state governor, Mohammed Abubakar said since the state government recognizes the important role women play in the society, it will continue to support them by removing cultural and social barriers that prevent them from reaching their potentials.

The Governor who was represented by the deputy governor, Arc. Sule Katagum noted that the government will roll out programmes and policies aimed at improving the living standard of women in the state while appealing to beneficiaries to make the best use of the knowledge and skills acquired by using the money judiciously.