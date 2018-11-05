Battle returns to Imo Assembly, as court nullifies lawmakers’ suspension

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – Five lawmakers of the Imo state House of Assembly, suspended during the battle that led to the purported impeachment of the current Imo state, Deputy governor, Eze Madumere, Monday saw their suspension nullified by the court.

According to Justice Goddy Anunihu, of the Owerri high court, said that their suspension did not follow due process, adding that it amounted to “putting the horse before the cat.”



He also awarded N8million as cost to the three defendants, in the matter, the Imo state House of Assembly, Speaker of the House and Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The presiding judge who was not happy said that the House of Assembly, suspended the lawmakers before setting up the panel to investigate the allegations said to have levelled against them.

Recall, the five lawmakers were Ifeanyi Nnatataonye (Mbaitoli) Uche Oguwuike (Ikeduru) Donatus Onuigwe, Oru West) kenna Nzeruo (Oru West) and Chiji Collince ( Isiala Mbano)

It was gathered that the lawmakers reportedly were suspended for opposing the game plan which resulted to the story of the impeachment of Madumere, which was also nullified by the court and Madumere reinstated.

Also, they suspended lawmakers some of whom alleged that they were offered money to have them support the impeachment plot and that their refusal culminated to their abrupt suspension from the House.

One of the lwamakers who spoke to newsmen, Ifeanyi Nnatataonye, briefly said: “I have resumed work. What this implies is that the judiciary is hope of a common man. It is a victor for all that loved democracy.”