Barriers to healthy local church

By Dr. Francis Akin-John

Administrative Lapses: Improper, wicked, unjust, worldly and carnal administrative policies will bring the church down sooner or later.

Spiritual Warfare:

Local churches that fail to practice warfare will have to contend with witchcraft manipulations, deceptions, infiltrations and wrecking of havocs in the church.

Grieving The Holy Spirit:

Disobedience, condoning sins, and evils are ways we quench, grieve and fight against the Holy Spirit of God. Without the presence of the Holy Spirit, demons will have a swell time dest-roying people.

Internal Wranglings:

Polluted atmosphere, political manourvers and carnal jealousies, envies and bickering will always lead any church down. Churches die from inside through infighting and crisis.

Power Groups:

In local churches where one family, money-bags, double-faced associates, ministry militia, witchcraft warriors, traditional grou-ps, women power and foundation members operate, don’t expect any form of spiritual health there.

Bad Image:

Any church that oozes out negative image, smell and smo-ke as a result of happenings and occurren-ces inside her will surely repel, rather than attract peo-ple. Her health will be gre-atly jeopardized.

Inward Focused:

Local churches that only focus on themselves, en-gage in celebrations, fun and having nice time with-out consciously reaching out to her communities will start going down gra-dually.

Ageing Member-ship:

Local churches that ha-ve much more members in their 50s and 60s than people in their 20s and 30s cannot be healthy for impact. When majority of her leaders are in their 70’s than young people in their 30s and 40s, then sp-iritual diseases will settle in.

Untrained and Stag-nant Workers:

Local churches that re-fuse to train, equip, emp-ower and enable people to use their gifts and graces for ministry within and without the local church will find vitality very difficult.

Resisting Worth-while Change:

Local churches that refused to change arch-aic methods, ideas, syst-ems and policies will stop growing and start grey-ing. Refusal to change what has outlived its usefulness will ruin the health of local churches.

REMOVING THE BARRIERS TO HEALTH OF LOCAL CHURCHES