Lionel Messi fails as Real Betis beat Barcelona 4-3

Barcelona lost at home in La Liga for the first time in more than two years as Real Betis pulled off a stunning 4-3 victory at the Camp Nou on Sunday, despite Lionel Messi scoring twice on his return from injury.

Barca last endured defeat on their own patch against Alaves in September 2016 but, following 42 games unbeaten, their run was halted by a brilliant, counter-attacking display from Betis.

After five games out injured, Messi returned to Barca’s starting line-up but his two goals, one from the penalty spot and another deep into injury-time, proved little more than consolations.