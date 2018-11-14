BAP celebrates Yoruba history/culture with Queen Moremi The Musical

By Japhet Alakam& Prisca Samduru

AS part of its vision of transmitting true African stories to the next generation for posterity, the award winning Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions and House of Oduduwa is set to premier another riveting stage play titled “Queen Moremi The Musical”.

Queen Moremi the musical, an epic story in one stage that will showcase the power of women or the legendary African Super Heroine is coming on the heels of the success of the ever green Saro the Musical, Wakaa the Musical and Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, which hit the airways in the last few years.

The play is an authentic African super heroine story, that brings to life the rich and colorful ancestral Yoruba heritage through the deeds of the Amazon, Queen Moremi -using music, dance and costumes.

The historic play which according to the Director and Producer, Bolanle Austen-Peters promises to thrill the audience with live music, royalty and incredible performances is scheduled to hit the stage from December 21st 2018 to January 2nd 2019, and the venue is The Terra Arena, Victoria Island Lagos.

Moremi was the daughter to one of Ife’s bravest hunter-warriors, Lukugba, and Princess Olunbe of Offa. Moremi was raised to question injustice and stand up for the oppressed no matter who they were or where they came from. When love came calling, she answered but there is always a price to pay. Speaking about the play, Director and Producer, Bolanle Austen-Peters said, “the story of Queen Moremi, the courageous woman is pivotal to the history and liberation of the entire Yoruba race. It is essential for us to know our roots; and celebrate our history and heritage. It is therefore our desire to develop the Queen Moremi legacy into a musical drama that will preserve and promote history in the face of modernity.”

, Continuing, she pointed out “the purpose and aim of this project is to keep our identity, values, history and culture alive especially amongst the youths and next generation, starting from within Nigeria and progressing on to those in the Diaspora.”

The play will feature seasoned and upcoming actors/actresses such as Bimbo Manuel, Bambam of Big Brother Nigeria, veteran Nollywood star Femi Branch, Deyemi Okanlawon and Kehinde Bankole.

“The musical will relive the legendary tale of a woman who sacrificed everything; her marriage, her son and even the risk of death in order to secure the future of the people of Ile-Ife,” she added.

According to Austen Peters who was described by CNN as the woman powering Nigeria’s theatre; “The epic story in one stage which will showcase the power of women or the legendary African super heroine will last for 12 days in Lagos, though there is the possibility of extending it till march.”

Theatre lovers in and around Lagos are advised to brace themselves for an unforgettable thrill of a lifetime with the play, Queen Moremi Ajasoro, an epitome of courage and sacrifice for the greater good.