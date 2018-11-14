Bane of Middle-Bellt is lack of agenda—Dalung

By Marie Nanlong

Jos—Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, has said lack of clearly-defined agenda is the bane of the Middle Belt region and a change is needed to make the region make meaningful impact in the nation’s political space.

Dalung, who spoke in Jos yesterday after giving a goodwill message at the General Church Council, GCC, meeting of the Church of Christ in Nations, COCIN, called on church leaders in the region to sensitise their members on the need to set an agenda to ensure a better future for the youths of the region.

His words: “There is a difference between having an organisation and having people’s agenda. The Middle Belt struggle dates back to pre-independence days. However, we have no defined agenda.

“We are the minorities living in the north. What do we have as an agenda of the minority in terms of development, our relationship with our neighbours, the type of education that we intend to provide for our people, the preservation of our rich culture and our stake in the Nigerian nation?

“That is what we call agenda. These, to the best of my knowledge, have never existed. Other zones in this country have defined agenda. The people of South-South are talking about resource control.

“There are huge mineral resources in the Middle Belt, but as I am talking to you, illegal mining activities are going on in different local government areas even in Plateau State.

“If we have an agenda, we would have learned from the experiences of what happened to the people of South-South and nip it in the bud.

“Absence of strongly-defined agenda and political leadership has led to the formation of political organisations that are more pronounced when elec-tions are approaching.”