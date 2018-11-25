Babcock matriculates 2,477 undergraduates, 521 post graduates

No fewer than 2,477 undergraduates and 521 postgraduates filed out to take oath of allegiance at the 20thundergraduate and 9th postgraduate matriculation ceremonies on Thursday, November 22, 2018.

Besides the students, important dignitaries and stakeholder including captains of industries, royal fathers and chiefs, as well as top civil servants, parents, relations and well wishers thronged the venues in blitz of colours.

President/Vice Chancellor, Professor Ademola Tayo said since its inception in 1999, the institution has become a pace-setter in University education in Nigeria and earning a reputation as a global brand. According to him, since 2015 till date, the university has consistently won the Global brand Award (Education Category) at the World Branding Forum at Kensington Palace, London.

He said Babcock University was founded on the golden principle of leadership through Christian education with the vision to transform lives, including absolute regard on excellence in teaching, research and service delivery.

“We are thankful to God for making us to be who we are, to achieve what we have so far achieved. We are equally thankful to our parents – all of you- for your support and contributions”, he said.

In the recently released Nigerian Bar result of the Nigerian Law School, he said Babcock University produced four first Class students with 100 percent pass, thus emerging one of the best universities in Nigeria running law programme coming out first in performance at Law School examinations in 2015, 2016, third best in 2017, while the ranking for this year is still awaited.

He assured the parents of the matriculating students the institution was determined to change the ill fortune of the educational sector in Nigeria positively.