Babayaro advises Victor Moses to return to Eagles

Former Chelsea defender Celestine Babayaro has advised Victor Moses to rescind his decision to quit international football for the good of his club career, after falling down the pecking order at Chelsea.

Chelsea coach Maurizo Sarri doesn’t rate the Nigerian and has told the 27 year old that he can leave the club in Jan uary when the transfer window opens.

History, modern-day tensions to mix at Paris WWI commemorations

Moses quit playing international football for Nigeria after the World Cup in Russia but Babayaro believes a return to the national team set up will, no doubt, arouse interest in from clubs for his services .

New minimum wage: Saraki begs FG, labour to work together

“A return to the Super Eagles will no doubt do his career a whole lot of good right now. He is not getting games at Chelsea but he will sure get games with the Super Eagles and that could provoke interest from top clubs unlike now where only mid table teams will consider him”, Babayaro said.

The Yoruba origins of the name Moses (not the Man Moses) – Reno

“Moses is a talented player, no doubt and he still deserve a shot at a top team but that won’t happen if he isn’t playing at Chelsea, it could happen if he impresses at international level with Nigeria, so he should consider it”, he concluded.