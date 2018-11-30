Ayade approves Igbo City, donates N20m to Igbo community

CALABAR—TO boost economic development of Cross River State, Governor Ben Ayade has donated N20 million and approved a piece of land for the Igbo community to be known as Igbo City.

The N20 million is to be used to commence the building of the of Igbo City.

Three areas have been mapped out, the Igbo community will choose one of the three.

Ayade made the donations during the Ohanaeze Ndigbo cultural day celebration held at the University of Calabar Stadium, where he was honoured with a chieftaincy title.

Cross River State Ohanaeze President, Mr Ugorji Nwabueze who presented the award to the governor said the honour was in recognition of Ayade’s achievements in the area of industrialisation, promising that the Igbo community will support Ayade’s re-election bid.