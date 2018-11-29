AWCON: Pinnick charges Super Falcons to beat Banyana Banyana

By Ben Efe, Ghana

Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick has expressed optimism on the chances of the Super Falcons beating South Africa on Saturday, to win their ninth Africa Women Cup of Nations title.

The Super Falcons earned their passage to the final after a hard fought battle with rivals Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the semi-final on Tuesday. Pinnick stated that he was satisfied with the performance of the team and was looking forward to a dominating outing by the Super Falcons, when they face Banyana Banyana.

For sure we are happy with the Super Falcons performance, so far in the tournament,” Pinnick stated.

“And by God’s grace the team will do well to retain the title.”

Speaking in the same vein, a member of the NFF executive committee and chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode submitted that the Super Falcons are on track in their mission to qualify for the women World Cup and retain the title.

“We have done well in the tournament overall. We are looking forward to a big final on Saturday.

“We were shocked by South Africa in our opening game. That goes to show you that there are no pushovers in African women football anymore, there is a level playing field for all teams. In 2014 we beat Cameroon 2-0, in 2016 it was 1-0 and in 2018 we had to go into penalty, the game is getting tighter by the day.