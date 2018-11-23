AWCON: Oshoala goes from top scorer to top flop

By Ben Efe, Ghana

Asisat Oshoala fluffed a record number of eight goal scoring chances in the Super Falcons second game of the group B encounter against Zambia at the Africa Women Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

If statistics were to be kept of the most missed goals in a single tournament, Oshoala who was named the highest goal scorer of the FIFA Under-20 Women World Cup in 2014, and joint top scorer when the Super Falcons won the tournament at the Africa Women Cup of Nations 2014 in Namibia will easily fit in.

Oshoala in the game against Zambia came face to face with the Shepolopolo keeper, Hezel Nali on five different occasions and had an empty net gaping at her twice. She failed to score much to the chagrin of her teammates and watching spectators alike.

Ironically when coach Thomas Dennerby needed to bring in another striker it was Desire Oparanozie that had to make way for Rashidat Ajibade, and frustrations was clearly written on Oparanozie’s face as she reluctantly left the pitch.

“We could have beaten Zambia with as many as 10 goals but for those unbelievable misses,” said a member of the Nigeria Football Federation.

Asked to comment on the misses by Oshoala, coach Dennerby said, “First of all, I am very happy we managed to score four goals in this game but honestly I am not 100 per cent happy with our performance because we should have scored more goals.”