AWCON: Equatorial Guinea coach gives up

By Ben Efe, Cape Coast

Equatorial Guinea may not be in a fighting mood when they play against the Super Falcons in their last group B game of the ongoing Africa Women Cup of Nations at the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana.

Having lost two games, conceding 13 goals and scoring just one, Equatorial Guinea coach, Jean-Paul Mpila said they have nothing to gain by going all out to get a win. They are a last minute inclusion to the tournament having been thrown out via a protest by Kenya and they were later reinstated after their appeal was granted. “We only had four days to prepare for this tournament. It was not enough for us but we did our best.

“Against Nigeria we have nothing to lose. Since we are already out of the competition we just have to go in there and do our best,” said Mpila.

The Super Falcons need to score as much as five goals, if they need to overhaul those scored against the Guineans by Zambia. This is to avoid the situation where Zambia beat South Africa and Nigeria of course beat Equatorial Guinea, goals difference will now come into account.