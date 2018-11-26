AWCON: Cameroon can’t stop us from final — Falcons coach

By Ben Efe, Ghana

Having rediscovered their verve after the opening day loss to South Africa, the Super Falcons are set to face another test, when they tackle top rivals, Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses in tomorrow’s Africa Women Cup of Nations’ semi-final clash at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana.

Super Falcons have been a stumbling block to the Lionesses’ quest to win their first African title and according to coach Maureen Madu, the Super Falcons are so determined to reach another final and win the title.

“Against Cameroon it is always a tough match. But our girls are more than determined, they have improved with every game and of course the game against Cameroon will not be our last as we are focused on playing in the final and make the country proud,” said Madu.

She noted that their last group B match against Equatorial Guinea was a huge confidence booster, adding that the team had a great outing and it more than showed the strong will of the team.

“We came with a mindset of winning and that is what we did in a big way. Equatorial Guinea lost heavily to the other teams in the group, so we made sure that we collected our share of the goals bonanza.”