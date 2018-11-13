AWCON 2018: Super Falcons ready to fight and win, says Ebi

Super Falcons reliable defender, Onome Ebi revealed that the team is in high spirit and ready to fight their opponents to a standstill when they begin their quest for a ninth title at the Africa Women Cup of Nations starting on Saturday.

Ebi, who was handed the captain band by coach Thomas Dennerby stated that though there are no easy teams anymore in Africa the Super Falcons aim is to reach the final and win.

“First, I want to thank God for keeping me in the team to witness this year’s edition. I will be leading the team and really can’t wait to get started, though we’ve started already.

“The spirit and zeal to win again is very high, even though we are going to be playing against tougher teams,” said the 35-year-old will be making her sixth appearance at the 11th edition of the competition after previous outings in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016. Nigeria will open their account against South Africa on Sunday in the group B pairing also featuring Zambia and Equatorial Guinea.