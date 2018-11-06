Autopsy stalls investigation into murder of Credit Switch boss

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor

Delay in conducting an autopsy on the body of slain Chairman of Credit Switch, Chief Ope Bademosi, who was murdered last week at his Parkview Estate residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State, may affect investigations into the case.

It was gathered that the delay is coming on the heels of the inability of Forensic Pathologists to assist detectives investigating the case to carry out the process that will help in determining the circumstances that led to the death of the Ondo chief. Police sources disclosed that efforts by police authorities to convince the pathologists on the need to complete all the processes involved and conduct the autopsy without further delay failed as they insisted that they must obtain the consent of members of the family of the slain chief and also visit the scene of the incident with the police.

Though it was not clear whether members of the family of the deceased have been contacted over the development, it was learned that detectives investigating the case are poised on unravelling the mystery surrounding the murder of the chief just after the main suspect, a Togolese cook, Sunday Anani, 22, denied culpability over the murder.

The source continued, “we are not leaving any stone unturned over this case and the Commissioner of Police gave us, not just matching orders, but a time limit to fish out perpetrators of the crime.

“We will certainly crack this case in no distant time and all loose nuts are being tied towards achieving this.

“That is why we are not happy with the delay in carrying out the autopsy by forensic pathologists. As soon as they do that, we will piece the jigsaws together and unravel the killer of chief. “