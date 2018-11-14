Atseye, Madueke zoom into Rainoil Tennis q/finals

Defending men’s doubles champions, Henry Atseye and Nonso Madueke, progressed to the quarterfinals of the 2nd Rainoil Tennis Championship holding at Ikoyi Club following a 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 win over Uche Oparaoji and Chima Michael.

Standing between them and a place in the semi-finals is the pair of Michael Michael and Ambrose Michael who, on their part, outplayed Taiwo Owolabi and Emmanuel Sunday 6-3, 6-3.

Top seed Sylvester Emmanuel and Lawal Shehu are also through to the last-eight of the N5.1m prize-money event after a 7-6 7-6(5) win over Shola Alalade and Richard Ogbu and next for them is a meeting with Joseph Imeh and Christian Paul who edged Odeyemi Ayobami and Philip Abayomi 7-6(5), 6-4.