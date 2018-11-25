Atiku/Obi group eulogise Waziri Adamawa at 72

The Atiku/Obi Vanguard, Delta State Chapter has felicitated with PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Waziri Adamawa as he turns 72 years on Sunday November 25, 2018.

In a statement by the Delta State Coordinator of the group, Mr Umukoro Okpako Jonathan, congratulated Atiku Abubakar on his birthday describing him as a man whose heart pants for the welfare of Nigerians.

He lauded Atiku’s dexterity and political sagacity as a democrat who fought numerous political and legal battles to advance the cause of democracy in Nigeria.

“We commend our leader, a symbol of democracy in Nigeria whose legal and politcal battles have enriched our legal jurisprudence and enshrined a regime of democratic ethos and norms.

“As a former Vice President you made tremendous impact on the lives of people irrespective of tribe, religion, gender, social status or political affiliation, adding “In this era of get rich quick syndrome, your urbane and cerebral nature has genuinely led you to provide opportunities and jobs for people to utilize their potentials and earn a decent means of livelihood without resorting to crime.

“All Nigeria needs now is a man of your pedigree whose investment and economic versatility will create further jobs for the teeming unemplyed youths in our dear country.

“As a group we endorse whole heartedly your massive plans to get Nigeria working again and save our nation from collapsing further from the misrule of the present administration at the centre.