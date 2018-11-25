Atiku, leading a gang of selfish and mercantile politicians – APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has described the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar as leading “a gang of selfish and mercantile politicians”, who cannot withstand the credentials of its candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari.



According to the APC, Nigeria cannot afford to have a “fugitive occupying the highest office in the country.”

“From silly conspiracies on the shape of the President’s ear, a ludicrous allegation of a presidential body double named Jubrin from Sudan, tales on the #NextLevelNigeria campaign and the rested certificate issue, Nigerians have been entertained by the comical displays of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

“It is now clear that we have no credible opposition political party, but a gang of selfish and mercantile politicians that will do anything to return to elective office”, the APC stated.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena however challenged Alhaji Abubakar to come clean “on the nagging issue of his travel ban to the United States of America” following his alleged indictment for corruption in that country.

The ruling party also alleged that the Dubai meeting attended by Atiku and other PDP leaders was “a last-ditch effort to raise presidential campaign cash from foreign financiers by mortgaging key national economic assets particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC.”

He said; “Again, a challenge the PDP presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar must take up is coming clean on the nagging issue of his travel ban to the United States of America following his indictment for corruption in that country.

“To borrow the words of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, we must stop electing rogues, hooligans and criminals into public office.

“Truly, we cannot have a fugitive occupying the highest office in the country. Our great country, Nigeria deserves better.”

He also spoke of the unwillingness of PDP governors to support their own presidential candidate.

“The unwillingness of PDP Governors to financially support the 2019 Presidential campaign of Alh. Atiku Abubakar is already public knowledge. In fact, information is now rife that the Dubai meeting attended by Atiku and other PDP leaders was a last-ditch effort to raise presidential campaign cash from foreign financiers by mortgaging key national economic assets particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC as payback.

“This disturbing development must be checked by relevant agencies particularly the recently established Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit NFIU, the country’s arm of the global financial intelligence Units FIUs mandated to collect information on suspicious or unusual financial activity suspected of being money laundering and then share such information with relevant anti-crime or regulatory agencies.

“Backed by their discredited cyber-thugs, the PDP in its desperate bid to remain in public reckoning continues to expose itself as a joke before Nigerians. The PDP should know by now that elections are not won through falsehood on the internet, but by valid votes of the electorate who are aware of who ruined the country and who is clearing the rot”, Nabena added.