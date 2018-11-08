Atiku felicitates with Gen. Agwai at 70

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has felicitated with former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Martin Luther Agwai (rtd), on his 70th birthday.



Abubakar, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, on Thursday in Abuja, described Agwai as a disciplined, forthright and selfless believer in national service to his fatherland.

“He is a patriotic officer, fine gentleman and a People’s General whose immense talents shall continue be of invaluable assets to our great nation.

” General Agwai is also a cerebral leader of men, competent, capable and of good character”, the Waziri of Adamawa said.

The former Vice President congratulated Agwai on attaining the milestone, urging him not to waiver in his commitment to service to humanity.

He also enjoined the former military chief to continue to avail the country the benefit of his vast experience in the current march to make Nigeria work again.

Abubakar wished Agwai many more years in good health and vitality.

Agwai was born on Nov. 8, 1948. (NAN)