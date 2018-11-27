Atiku, Fani-Kayode condemn Akwa Ibom House of Assembly siege

By Nwafor Sunday

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode, Tuesday, Condemned the unlawful invasion of thugs and five sacked members into the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly with the intention to disrupt the democratic activities in the house.

In a statement disclosed through their various social media handle, the duo urged the All Progressives Congress, APC, led administration to intervene before International bodies mock Nigeria democracy.

They described the siege and plans to impeach Governor Emmanuel as reprehensible and anti-democratic.

When will the NASS ask Buhari to sack his wife?

“The ongoing siege of Akwa Ibom House of Assembly is reprehensible & stands condemned. Such action is a threat to democratic institutions & portends grave danger to our democracy. The FG should direct security agencies to rein in these anti-democratic elements & restore peace.

“What is going on in Akwa Ibom right now is unacceptable. The Speaker of the State House of Assembly cannot be impeached by 5 lawmakers, violent thugs and fake policemen and the Governor will not be impeached either.

“I call on all lovers of democracy to resist this APC tyranny!”