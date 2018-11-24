Atiku denies authorization of financial grant

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar has denied authorising payment of financial grant in his name.

The former Vice President stated this Saturady in a statement by the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization, APCO, warning unsuspecting Nigerians to be wary of the antics of fraudsters in the society.



The statement read: “Our attention has been brought to a scheme whereby innocent hardworking Nigerians are being asked to buy a form for a sum of Five Hundred Naira (N500) in order for them to be beneficiaries of a financial grant allegedly being sponsored by Atiku Abubakar.

“We want to put it on record that neither the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar ,nor the campaign office gave any approval to this scheme or any other one like it.

“We are aware that a great number of Nigerians are passing through rough patches as millions of people have slipped into the poverty conveyor belt as a result of the bad socio-economic policies of the current administration since 2015.

“Jobs are being lost in quantum scale, businesses are folding up, foreign investors are afraid to bring in new capital for investments and the cost of living has ballooned to skyrocket proportion. The immediate consequence of all these is that the Nigerian has been laid prostrate for fleecing, out of the desperate bid to burrow their way out of financial incapacitation.”

The PDP flag bearer urged Nigerians not to “fall victims of these fraudulent schemes ” reminding them “that the election next year is about a choice between the current economic meltdown and a fresh opportunity to create more jobs for our people and get Nigeria working again.”