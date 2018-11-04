Atheists want ‘God’ expunged from constitution

Atheists in Kenya have given their reasons for supporting calls for the amendment of the 2010 Constitution of Kenya, that will expunge any reference to God.

The atheists insisted that the Constitutional referendum should be held before the 2022 General Elections.

“We would like to make it clear to the public that we shall be pushing for the following amendments to the Constitution of Kenya 2010: First. That the preamble which states: We, the people of Kenya– acknowledging the supremacy of the Almighty God of all creation: be expunged,” read part of atheists statement.

According to them, the Constitution must not assume that all Kenyans believe in a Supreme Being and that Article 170 on Kadhi Courts be expunged.

“We would like a Constitution that is truly secular. We would want equal treatment of all religions by the state. That the words – so help me God – be expunged from all the oaths of affirmation under the third schedule.”

