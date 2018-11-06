ASSU Strike: NANS gives FG seven days ultimatum to resolve issues

…threatens to organize Nation-wide protest

Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA-The National Association of Nigerian Students, has given the Federal Government seven days ultimatum to implement the agreement reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

The students’ body threatened to embark on protest if the government failed to meet up with the demands of the ASUU before the deadline.

Speaking with newsmen at the Nigeria Union of Journalists secretariat,Abeokuta, the National Public Relations Officer of the association, Azeez Adeyemi added that they will organize protest across the country if the government did not meet up with the ASUU demands.

Adeyemi claimed some of the agreements reached by the FG and ASUU in October 2017 were never implemented by the government.

He said, “We will not fold our arms and allow our institutions to be shut down for months again because of Federal government insensitivity and lackadaisical approach towards education at all levels in Nigeria”.

“As majority of the wards of those whose immediate responsibility is to ensure adequate funding of education in Nigeria are schooling in choice universities abroad and they don’t give a damn even if our institutions are closed for decades”.

He further stated that the on going fight against corruption and corrupt leaders must be wholistic.

“A situation where the ruling APC government shield their members and supporters from being investigated after submission of petitions against some of their stalwarts is not acceptable to us as stakeholders in the Nigerian project.

“We hereby call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to forthwith investigate the petitions against Comrade Adams Oshiomole, former governor of Edo state, Rt.Hon.Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers state, Senator Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Akwa-Ibom state, Babachir Lawal, past secretary to the Government of the Federation and others.

“In the same vein, we salute the courage of former Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose for voluntarily submitting himself to probe by EFCC after office”.

Adeyemi however pledged unalloyed solidarity of the union to the leadership of College of Education Academic Staff Union, and all Academic staff association in the nation’s colleges of education who have been on strike for over two months for better conditions of service.