Asset recovery c’ttee seeks arrest warrant on Uzodinma

By Joseph Erunke & Chinonso Alozie

ABUJA—CHAIRMAN of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla,has said his panel would any moment, obtain arrest warrant on Senator Hope Uzodinma, the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Imo State.

Obono-Obla who said the senator would soon be declared wanted, following his evasion of the panel to answer questions over alleged fraud,said once the warrant was obtained,the politician would be declared wanted.

According to him,once he was declared wanted, he would be picked up by any law enforcement officer wherever he is sighted.

Giving an update on how his panel was handling its case with the senator, Obono-Obla, disclosed that the meeting the panel scheduled for 8pm on Tuesday at the instance of the senator could not hold as he (Uzodinma) failed to appear.

“Well,that man still didn’t honour his own words and he’s still evading arrest. We learnt he has run away to Imo State but I can assure you that we will arrest him.

“We are going to court to get a warrant of arrest so that any police officer or law enforcement officer can pick him wherever and whichever part of the country he is found,”he told Vanguard.

Asked how soon the action would be effected, Obono-Obla said:”Well,I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag but we will do that very soon.”

Recall that the senator was last Sunday, arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by security men at the instance of the investigative panel.

The arrest, according to the panel,was in connection with a case on alleged failure of the senator’s company to execute a contract of $12 million for the dredging of Calabar Port channel.

Uzodimma arrives Owerri; says Imo has been liberated

Meanwhile, Uzodinma arrived Owerri from Abuja to a historic welcome by his supporters yesterday, saying Imo State has been liberated.

Uzodimma spoke to his supporters at his campaign office along Okigwe road in Owerri.

He also said that his government has come to create wealth and put smiles on the faces of Imolites, claiming that before now, “Imo is in bondage.”

Vanguard monitored the situation, as supporters of APC in the state as well as residents trooped out to welcome the governorship candidate.

The mammoth crowd had stormed the Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, at about 09:30am and waited for over 5 hours before Uzodimma landed at the airport.

At about 04:15pm, Uzodimma alighted from the plane with his crowd struggling to have a glimpse as he acknowledged cheers from his teeming supporters. Uzodimma finally arrived his campaign office, exactly 05:45pm.

Among those who accompanied the Imo APC, guber flag-bearer, were Imo state deputy governor, Eze Madumere, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, representing Okigwe North senatorial district, and Goodluck Nana Opiah representing OhajiEgbema/Oguta/Oru East federal constituency.