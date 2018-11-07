Assassination attempt on Ekweremadu: Atiku, Saraki, other PDP leaders not safe – Timi Frank

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has described the recent assassination attempt on the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, as a direct vindication of his position in a statement on July 25, 2018, that the lives of major opposition political party leaders in the country are not safe.

Frank said the desperation of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, under President Muhammadu Buhari, to get re-elected in next year’s election is dangerous for the country.

In a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, Frank condemned in strong terms the assassination plot on Ekweremadu.

He alleged that the ruling party was doing everything possible to stop both the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council for 2019 and President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, some governors and other major opposition political party leaders across the country.

He called on international community to keep an eye on happenings in Nigeria as the country approaches the 2019 general elections.

According to Frank, well meaning Nigerians should begin to speak up against the evil plans of the APC’s administration against the opposition leaders.

He also said that a thorough investigation must be carried out by the security agencies to unravel the real sponsors of the suspected killers.

“When I raised the alarm some months back, some people called me names. They said I was raising an unnecessary alarm. The current event, regarding the assasination attempt on the Deputy Senate President has vindicated me and the information at our disposal shows that the APC government is still desperate to eliminate all the strong voices through whatever means, to ensure the party wins presidency in 2019.

“Of recent, PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and some of his family members were threatened with death by some apologists of the APC but surprisingly nothing has come out of the investigation into the matter despite a letter written to the President himself and the reported arrest of a suspect responsible for the heinous plot.

“We are worried that democracy under the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari is getting another meaning. Buhari and his party know that they have lost the goodwill of Nigerians and have resorted to desperate measures to sustain their waning appeal.

“The desperation is evident in the alleged certificate scandal which the President himself has not been able to defend. Tne struggle to defend his so called integrity has led him to allegedly forge his O’level certificate which he could not present during the 2015 election. So, what has changed?

“We are calling on Nigerians to be vigilant and get ready to protect their votes because this government will do everything possible to steal the mandate of the people in 2019,” he stated.