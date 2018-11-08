Aspirants say APC has no gov candidate in Bauchi

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—Stakeholders of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bauchi State, including two governorship aspirants, have alleged that the party does not have a governorship candidate yet, dismissing claims that a primary election was conducted in which a winner emerged.

The two governorship aspirants, Captain Bala Jibril and a former Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Ibrahim Lame, among others, told journalists in Abuja that there was no reason for the leadership of APC and President Muhammadu Buhari to recognise Governor Mohammed Abubakar as the party’s governorship candidate.

Calling on President Buhari not to succumb to pressure and accept the incumbent governor as the APC candidate, the stakeholders alleged that the governor was planning to take some Emirs and about 70 others to Abuja for his endorsement.

According to them, “as it stands in Bauchi, 90 percent of the indigenes will reject the re-election of the governor in 2019.”