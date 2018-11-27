Asiwaju back Mikel’s Africa’s next football superstar project

National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu yesterday threw his weight behind the Africa’s Next Football Superstar project, initiated by Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel and the John Obi Foundation.

Speaking after Mikel had presented a replica of Super Eagles No 10 jersey and a package containing details of the project to him at his Ikoyi residence, Tinubu said he was impressed and felt challenged that a Nigerian who grew through hardship to superstar status could look back and decide to assist the youths to become stars like himself.

“Having been identified and nurtured to the level of representing this country severally and grown to become a shinning example to the youths of Nigeria and Africa generally, Mikel is wonderful to have thought it wise to create an environment that will produce superstars like him in future,” Tinubu said.

Mikel told the press that he was motivated by the need to help make stars out of the many talents that are abound in the country and the African continent in general.

“I am here to share this idea with the Asiwaju and get his blessings.” Said Mikel

The Mikel Obi Foundation in partnership with multi-platform broadcast network, Kwesé, on Sunday held a football clinic for children in Lagos.

The foundation held a football clinic which saw150 boys and girls aged 3 – 15 years from the Little Tigers Football Club receive first-hand coaching on football basics namely; ball passing, receiving, trapping, dribbling and shooting.

Mikel Obi, said the clinic “is about giving back to the community, to Nigeria. Home is where it all started for me. I will always want to give back to Nigeria, to my community”. He added that it was the right time as he now has the right support to make the initiative a success.

The Kwesé brand ambassador and Super Eagles captain who was welcomed to the football pitch of the Children’s International School, Lekki with a roaring applause and cheers also had a question and answer session with the kids