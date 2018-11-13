Asian-African Chambers of Commerce, Africa Region for inauguration December

By Sam Eyoboka

LAGOS—THE Asian-African Chambers of Commerce and Industry, AACCI, African region will be inaugurated in Lagos at NECA House, Central Business District, Ikeja early next month.

Briefing reporters in Lagos, Vice Chairman of the African Region, AACCI, Dr. Leye Babalola, who returned from Colombos, Republic of Sri Lanka recently where the AACCI was launched said that the establishment of the Chambers will strengthen trade relations between African, Pacific and Asian Continents.

He observed that the trade between Asian and African countries had increased rapidly in recent years reflecting a synergy between the two, world fastest growing economies.

“Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and trade between Asia, Pacific and Africa jumped from $2.8billion in 1990 to around $300 billion today and its expected to surpass $1.5trillion by year 2020.

However, Dr. Leye Babalola announced that the University of Entrepreneurship and Technology, State of Delaware, USA, will confer on eminent Nigerians honorary doctoral awards during the inauguration of the Asian African Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Africa region in Lagos.

The awardees are to be honored because of their outstanding contributions to the socio-economic and sustainable development of the country.

Eminent Nigerians nominated for the awards include: His Royal Majesty Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Executive Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sanni Bello and Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, SAN, president of the Abuja Chambers of Commerce,.

Others include Senator Patricia Naomi Akwashiki, Engr. Ife Oyedele, Executive Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Ltd, Barr. Ibrahim Kanje Bawa, SAN, former Director of INEC Legal Services and Mr Abdulahi Gana Muhammadu, the Director Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, Abuja.