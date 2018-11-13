ASHON seeks tech governance for board members of stockbroking firms

By Peter Egwuatu

The Association of Stockbroking Houses of Nigeria, ASHON has begun moves to enthrone global best practices in technology governance and oversight for board members of stockbroking firms.

Consequently, the association said it has commenced talks with a leading Mauritius based Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Company, Acoyvis Limited.

Acovyis is said to have proposed a comprehensive training programme for board members of stockbroking firms and back office staff in line with the global best practices in technology governance and oversight functions.

In the meeting with ASHON, Acoyvi’s Chief Executive Officer, Susanne Alfs, stressed the essence of continuous training of board members and back office staff to upscale their skills in view of frequent challenges in ICT architecture. She explained that disruptive trends in the ICT world have brought into fore the imperative of acquisition of latest skills in technology.

Confirming the development, ASHON’s Chairman, Chief Patrick Ezeagu, described the Acoyvi’s boss assertion as a management change that every board must embrace.

Ezeagu noted that the meeting with Acoyvi has re-opened the on-going discussion on the fourth revolution and the need for every professional to be prepared for a change.