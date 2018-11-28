Aruwayo marks decade in media with ‘One Chance’

POPULAR broadcaster with Naija FM, Godwin Aruwayo is set to celebrate 10 years in the industry with a give-back initiative called ‘One Chance’.

The ‘One Chance’ project is a talent-hunt variety show for Nigerian youths with a cash prize tag of N1 million plus business endorsements.

The event is slated to hold Sunday, December 2, at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos and will feature artists such as Kcee, Mr. P, Niniola, Patoranking, Reekado Banks, Mayorkun and HarrySongz, among others.

Saving money on business expenses

Speaking on the project, Aruwayo said: “It is a platform I created to give young Nigerians a chance to showcase their talents to the world; a chance to win a cash prize of N1 million and explore multiple opportunities. This is my way of giving back in celebration of my 40 years on earth and 10 years on radio.”

The OAP who won the Sports Presenter of the Year Award in 2017 at the Wonderland Awards for Excellence and the On-Air Personality of the Year Award (Male) in 2018 at the City People Magazine Music and Entertainment Awards, said his colleagues in the entertainment industry would also be gracing the event.