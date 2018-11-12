Art’s great solution to mental health issues —Dr Frank

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—Member of Board, Advisor of Art with Impact group in California, Dr. Victor Okoye Frank has developed a unique way to end mental health issues.

Speaking on his approach to solving mental health issues, Dr. Okoye who has his latest movie titled “Purpose”, said: “If a person’s feelings and actions are influenced by what they see and hear, that knowledge can be employed in cases of mental health crisis, by creating an art work that provides a point of reference for the individual, such that it gives them a new perspective on what they are going through.

“This means creating a real story, one that is relatable to the patient, and presenting it in a manner that is entertaining and captivating. Then ask a question, and your patient will find an answer,” he said.

He pointed out that entertainers should start addressing mental health with their crafts, “art therapy is about enriching lives of individuals going through some sort of mental health crisis with active art making, creative process and applying psychological theory within a psycho therapeutic relationship.

Dr. Okoye, is an award winning filmmaker with sole goal of promoting mental health through film-making. He is known for one his earliest works “Creative Minds” that was recognized as the best short documentary at the Afrinolly Film Fest of 2014.