Armed bandits, cattle rustlers attack: Gov Masari orders removal of Village Head’s rep

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—Governor Bello Masari of Katsina State has ordered the removal of the representative of village head (Wakili) of Illela village in Safana Local Government Area of the state, following complaints by people of the area accusing him of connivance with cattle rustlers.

Governor Masari gave the order when he visited the affected victims to sympathise with them over attacks by kidnappers, armed bandits and cattle rustlers.

The affected areas visited by the governor include Jibia, Batsari, Danmusa and Safana Local Government areas.

Governor Masari, who assured them that government would step up efforts to curb armed banditry, kidnapping and other vices to ensure lives and properties are secured in the state, however, called for the relocation of the persons back to their various homes.

It would be recalled that last week Vanguard reported that over 1,000 villagers in Dumburawa village of Batsari Local Government Area of the state fled their homes over fear of reprisal attack by armed bandits.

Briefing Governor Masari at Batsari Model Primary School, where they are taking refuge, Brigadier General Omoniyi of the 17 Brigade, Nigerian Army, said normalcy had been restored in their community.

The governor then directed that the people should be returned home by tomorrow.

He told the internally displaced persons, IDPs that they could go home with the relief materials provided them by the state government.

At Dan Tudun Gora in Danmusa Local Government, Masari told the people that he was there to sympathise with them over cattle rustlers’ attack last Friday in the village.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman, Alhaji Sanusi Dangi, told the governor that the people were happy with the rapid response of the administration over the cattle rustling incident.

It can also be recalled that two supervisory councillors, Hussaini Wanzam (Finance) and Bishir Jikko (Water and Sanitation) were, last week, kidnapped in Safana on their way home after closing from work.