Apostle Agboli advocates total reliance on God to fulfil destiny

By Olayinka Latona

General overseer of The Victorious Army Ministries Int’l, Apostle Joseph Agboli, has urged Nigerians to completely rely on God if they must fulfill their purpose in life.

He said this while briefing newsmen on the church annual Bethel Victory Convention, theme, ‘Fulfilling your glorious destiny’, scheduled for Tuesday, November 27th through Sunday, December 2nd, 2018 at the church premises in Ogba, Lagos.

Speaking on the essence of the annual spiritual gathering, Apostle Agboli explained that the convention is meant to help people fulfill their destinies in life: “We are expecting all-round transformation of lives through teaching, and prophetic utterances. There will be salvation, healing and deliverance. There is nothing you want for the betterment of mankind that you will not get at the programme”, he said.

According to Pastor Mrs. Blessing Agboli, free buses will be available in Surulere, Berger and other designated areas across the state.

Invited guest ministers include postle Joshua Talena, Apostle Tim Gbasha, Apostle Paul Odola, Apostle Ryan Lestrange, while Tim Godfrey, Tope Alabi, Laolu Gbenjo, Woli Agba, Kelvin Sapp, among other gospel artistes will minster in songs.