APC TICKET: Anambra aspirant heads to court

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—THE All Progressives Congress, APC, aspirant for House of Representatives for Awka North and Awka South in Anambra State, Chief Michael Mofunanya has headed to the court to reclaim what he called his denied ticket after being declared winner during the primary conducted by the party.

He told Vanguard weekend that the person whose name was allegedly submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mr. Emma Nweke, was not even a member of APC as he had allegedly not resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to him, it was improper for some people to flout the guidelines for the nomination of the party’s candidates, adding that he was sure to reclaim the ticket in court if the party did not return him as the candidate.

He said: “There was a meeting of stakeholders during which the format for the nomination of candidates was decided. The consensus format was adopted in Anambra State to avoid crisis associated with primaries.

“We were three aspirants for Awka North and South federal constituency and at the stakeholders’ meeting we agreed to strictly follow the guideline. A seven –man committee was later constituted and after an interview conducted by members of the committee, I was declared winner and nominated as the candidate of APC.”

He said that after the nomination, all the political wards in the federal constituency also affirmed him as the candidate of APC as required by the party guideline, adding that Nweke never went through that process.