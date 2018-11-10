APC targets victory in Nov. 17 bye election in Kwara

Ilorin – The Kwara Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has inaugurated a campaign Committee for the Irepodun/Ekiti/Oke-Ero and Isin federal constituency bye election with a charge on members to work towards winning the seat.



Inaugurating the committee on Saturday in Ilorin, the party’s chairman, Bashir Bolarinwa, said the election is a must win for the party because it is not just a litmus test but a pre-sendforth party for those he called “the cheaters” in government.

“As our strategist for this election, I urge you to deploy every legitimate tact that can guarantee us victory.

“This is another sacrifice that calls for your selfless service to the party and good people of our state. We shall cooperate with you and give all necessary assistance that will help you in discharging this assignment” Bolarinwa said.

The Kwara APC chairman asked the committee to examine the factors that influenced voting in the constituency in 2015.

“Please look into these factors that can aid our victory and deal with those that can impede us” Bolarinwa said.

The chairman of the committee, Architect Lola Ashiru, who is the district’s senatorial candidate in the 2019 general elections, said the party has assembled the best set of people for the job.

“I am 100 percent sure, we will deliver on this mandate because we are representing the best wish of the people of Kwara.

“It is an important election because what will happen on Sat. Nov. 17, will determine a new frontier for the people of Kwara State.

“We will do the work, we will work hard. We will seek the cooperation, not only of party members but also the people of Kwara South,” Ashiru said.

The bye election became nevessary after the death of Ms. Funke Adedoyin. She died on Friday, Sept. 28, in Abuja.

Alhaji Tunji Olawuyi, will represent the APC in the bye election.(NAN)