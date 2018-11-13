APC, PDP bicker over Kwara by-election

By Demola Akinyemi, with agency report

All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kwara State, yesterday traded words over alleged plans to rig the forthcoming by-election in some wards across the affected Local Government areas.

APC claimed it had uncovered plans by PDP to rig in some wards, PDP accused APC of plans to import thugs and ammunition from Lagos and Osun states from today to win the House of Representatives by-election at all cost.

APC, speaking through Mr. Femi David, media aide to Mr. Raheem Olawuyi, APC candidate for the by-election, in Omu-Aran, Irepodun council, alleged that there was an underground plan by PDP to rig the election in Ajase Wards 1 and 2 in the council and other flash points.

On its part, PDP faulted plans by the Federal Government to “deploy no fewer than 20,000 policemen and soldiers for the Saturday’s by-election that only involves four local government areas.”

PDP state Chairman, Engr. Kola Shittu, said: “This heavy deployment of security officers is a ploy by the APC-led Federal Government to create fears in the mind of the voters.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had scheduled a by-election in respect of four local governments making up Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal constituency of Kwara for November 17.

This development followed the death of Funke Adedoyin, the last occupant of the constituency slot and the subsequent declaration of her seat vacant by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.