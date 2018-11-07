APC denies knowledge of Oshiomhole’s arrest by DSS

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has denied knowledge of the quizzing of its National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by operatives of the Department of State Services DSS.

Reacting to reports of the questioning of the chairman, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said Mr Oshiomhole is currently out of the country and could not immediately respond to the “rumor”.

“We do not have any information on this rumor. More so, the Chairman is not around in the country to confirm or deny this. As soon as we have any relevant information, you’ll be updated”, he said.

Oshiomhole was said to have been invited for questioning Sunday night following petitions from some aggrieved governors of the party, accusing him of subverting the recent primary elections of the party due to some pecuniary interests.

The party said Comrade Oshiomhole traveled abroad Monday on personal grounds, declining further details about the trip.

The DSS operatives were said to have asked him to resign following a deluge of complaints about his handling of the party primaries.