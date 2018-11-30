APC crisis: Will NWC panel’s efforts yield dividends in Bauchi?

By Charles Agwam

ALL eyes are on the Governor Umaru Al-Makura-led peace committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to resolve the disaffections of aggrieved members in Bauchi and other states of the North-East geo-political zone.

The panel raised by the National Working Committee, NWC, has started its work with a visit to Bauchi State, where Governor Mohammed Abubakar, said that he is ready to ensure that efforts to reconcile aggrieved members of the party yield results.

Declaring that said he is willing to do anything for the ruling party to emerge stronger ahead of the 2019 general election, Abubakar made the pledge while receiving the Peace and Reconciliation Committee at the Government House, Bauchi.

The Bauchi State governor described himself as a peace-loving person, who is being widely misunderstood by aggrieved members of the party, particularly those he claimed he defeated at the governorship primaries of the APC in 2015 and 2018.

“After winning the 2015 primaries, I went to each of the eight contestants to embrace peace and work as a team to move the party forward. I am a firm believer that power comes from God and He gives power to whomever he wants. So I went to them, for us to work together and move our state forward. I did the same thing in the recent primaries after my victory,” he said.

Governor Abubakar lamented that despite all his pleas, his fellow contestants never gave him the room to settle their grievances, adding that even one of them left the APC for another political party where he emerged as a governorship candidate, because “his heart was never with our party.”

To give peace a chance, he said he had to give prominent positions to some of those ‘fighting’ him within the party.

He expressed gratitude to the NWC for the reconciliation moves and called on all members of the party especially those who are aggrieved to come on board, stressing that he is willing to do anything that is legal to ensure that the APC succeeds.

Speaking earlier, Governor Al-makura told party faithful that the committee had the mandate to build peace and reconcile all aggrieved members.

Al-Makura opined that it was normal that in a scramble where many people are looking for a position, there can only emerge a winner, advising that as people who believe in God, those who lost should accept that power is given by God.

The Nasarawa State governor pledged that his committee would be fair and just to every aggrieved member.

He said the mandate of the committee was not to adjudicate but to identify areas of conflicts, aggrieved members, and proffer political solutions acceptable to the vast majority of members, and to restore confidence, commitment, and trust of aggrieved members.

He said because of time constraint, the committee has divided its assignment itinerary to cover Bauchi and Gombe zones, Adamawa and Taraba zones and Borno and Yobe zones.

Reacting, the aggrieved members of the party at the reconciliation meeting said they want justice to be served since ‘no primary election happened in the state.