APC crisis: Emerhor threatens to jail INEC Chairman

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—The lingering crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, arising from its recent primary elections has assumed another dimension with a chieftain of the party threatening to jail the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The APC chieftain, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor is accusing Yakubu of flouting a court order, directing the Commission not to publish the names of candidates from other factions of the party other than his own faction.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Emerhor, who won the senatorial seat for Delta Central in the primaries conducted by his own faction said his group approached the court and secured a court order stopping INEC from publishing the names of candidates for National Assembly, governorship and state Assembly positions.