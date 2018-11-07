APC chieftain alleges plot by some members to factionalise party in Bauchi State

In an effort to thwart the good name of the amiable governor of Bauchi state, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, newsmen on Tuesday gathered that few elements who hold key positions at the federal level have sworn to denigrate the reputation which the ruling party has been enjoying in the state.

A source who is an APC chieftain confirmed the plot to newsmen, alleging that those elements are working assiduously to disrupt and factionalise the party in the state while also trying to impose their preferred candidate on the good people of Bauchi state.

The Governor, who has been working tirelessly to keep the party (APC) in the state together made it impossible for them to achieve their aim, hence they tilted to blackmail and anti party action.

In view of the above therefore, the source called on the President to as a matter of urgency to intervene and call those elements to order before they jeopardise the working relationship the people of Bauchi state are enjoying with the APC ahead of 2019.