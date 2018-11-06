Apapa/Oshodi gridlock threat to nation’s economy — S’West govs

OSOGBO—THE South-West Governor’s Forum, yesterday, expressed concern that the incessant gridlock on the Apapa/Oshodi Expressway in Lagos State is posing a serious threat to the economy of the region and Nigeria as a whole.

The meeting was attended by Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, while Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State was represented by his Deputy, Dr Idait Adegbule; Governor Abiola Ajimobi was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Moses Adeyemo and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State was represented by the Secretary to State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his Ogun counterpart, Senator Ibikunle Amosun were absent and not represented at the meeting.

Rising from its quarterly meeting in Osogbo on the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, DAWN, the governors, in a communiqué urged the Federal Government to urgently find a lasting solution to the problem.

While they expressed grave concern about the situation, the governors also advised that the Federal Government to intervene by creating alternative routes as permanent solution to the gridlock.