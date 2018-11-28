ANOC postpones presidential election amid farcical scenes

The Association of National Olympic Committees postponed their presidential election amid farcical scenes on Wednesday in the wake of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Sabah’s decision to temporarily step down from the post.

Al-Sabah was said to have stepped down from two Olympic roles because of an ongoing legal case.

The Kuwaiti has, however, denied any wrongdoing and without giving any further details, said the allegations made against him in a Swiss court were politically motivated.

On Monday he said he would be stepping aside from the presidency of ANOC, the umbrella body for National Olympic Committees which he has run since 2012.

The 55-year-old was the only candidate in the election for president so his decision to take temporary leave of the post meant the election would need to be adjourned.

Tight security in Maiduguri as President Buhari visits

Still president of the Olympic Council of Asia, he remains a powerful figure in sport and there was a clamour among some delegates to re-elect him in any case.

“This particular ship of ANOC has been sailing very smoothly so now it is not the time to abandon the captain,” said Guyana’s Olympic Committee President Kalam Azad Juman-Yassin.

“The captain has not deserted us,” he said.

His Iraqi counterpart Raad Hammoudi agreed: “We should stand up and fight against the attacks against one of the symbols of the Olympic movement.

“We believe he has shown exemplary behaviour and he embraces the principals of our movement.”

Al-Sabah was eventually forced to return to the hall to plead with the delegates to agree to the adjournment.

“I request you to accept my position and approve the electoral report. Please accept the whole as it is and I promise you will see me back very soon,” asked Al-Sabah.

Nigeria‘s digital switchover: Let us move forward

The postponement was then approved to loud applause.

Fijian Robin Mitchell was also confirmed as senior vice-president and as such he will head up the organisation in Sheikh Ahmad’s absence.

Al-Sabah earlier made it very clear that he had no intention of permanently relinquishing his role at the ANOC.

“I decided to step aside for a while and to come back to you stronger, not only in my beliefs but with trust. I am confident and I am innocent. I have trust in the courts of justice in Switzerland.

“(The court case) is nothing about sport, nothing about corruption,” he told delegates.

Al-Sabah is a close ally of IOC President Thomas Bach and was among the German’s supporters in the run-up to his election in 2013.

Bach sat next to him through the first session and joined in the warm round of applause that greeted the end of Sheikh Ahmad’s speech.