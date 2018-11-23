ANN presidential candidate, Durotoye reveals running mate

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

The consensus presidential candidate for Alliance for New Democracy (ANN), Mr. Fela Durotoye, has chosen Mrs. Kahdijah Abdullahi-Iya as his running mate for the 2019 polls.

While introducing Abdullahi-Iya to representatives of the party’s national chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Dania, alongside members of the board of trustees, the national working committee among others in Lagos, Durotoye said after due diligence and wide consultations with party members and her family, Mrs. Abdullahi-Iya was picked in line with the philosophy and vision of the gender equality of ANN.

According to him, Abdullahi-Iya, who hails from Niger State and has over the years led campaigns to ameliorate the plight of the downtrodden, was chosen by the party to reflect the 50:50 policy of gender-balance and in accordance with the diversity of the country.

“The average age of ministers in our government will not be more than 50-years and average age for ministers of states will be 40-years for us to have vibrant sets of people and leaders in government. We will create a platform for people to find jobs, better their lives and weaken the stronghold of poverty and hunger”, Durotoye said.

He added that ANN is a party with automatic membership for those who are disoriented by the current social-economic and political development in the country.

“Based on its social impact policy, ANN would ensure that lives of every Nigeria are positively impacted through a well-crystalized blue print that was launched early in the year,” he stated.

Speaking on the pace of development in the country, Durotoye said the party would also restructure Nigeria, saying there has been over-concentration of powers at the centre, stressing that restructuring would pave way for infrastructural development at the grassroots level.

“Leaders must empower the people. ANN is a party for leaders and not rulers who grab power without empowering the people. Nigerians are tired of old politicians and 2019 is a choice between the old politicians and a new set of people who has the passion for nation building”, he said.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs. Abdullahi-Iya said she decided to accept the position because ANN’s objectives are in line with her personal principles and social goals, which centre on eradicating poverty, illiteracy and squalor in Nigeria.

“Nigerians are not pleased with the current experience and something must be done to fix the country. We need lots of love rather than existing divisions among the people”, she said.