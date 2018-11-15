Angry reactions trail halting of judges’ appointment in Imo

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

Angry reactions have started trailing the termination of the ongoing processes for the appointment of new judges, by the Imo State Government.

Vanguard exclusively reported that Governor Rochas Okorocha officially wrote the State Chief Judge, who also doubles as Chairman of the State Judicial Service Commission, JSC, Justice Paschal O. Nnadi, directing the Commission to put the process for the appointment of new judges, on hold.

While the Governor blamed paucity of funds for the stoppage of the appointment of the new judges, a competent source in Government House, Owerri, yesterday, pooh-poohed the Governor’s explanation, describing it as “simply diversionary and should be completely ignored by the populace”

The source urged the Governor to “come out clean and tell the people that he is visibly aggrieved over the growing number of cases he has rightly lost in the courts, instead of blaming his unfortunate directive on paucity of funds”.

According to the man, the most recent judgment against the wishes of the Governor, were delivered by Justice Benjamin C. Iheka, Justice Goddy Anunihu and Justice Kemakolam A. Ojiako.

While Justice Iheka quashed the purported impeachment of the State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, Justice Anunihu nullified the suspension of the innocent lawmakers, by the leadership of Imo State House of Assembly.

“The aggrieved assemblymen never ceased telling whoever cared that the Governor instigated their suspension because they opposed the impeachment of the Deputy Governor”, the source said.