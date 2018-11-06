Anchor Insurance declares 2Kobo dividend, pays N540m claims

By Dennis Udoma

One of Nigeria’s leading underwriting firms, Anchor Insurance, has declared a dividend of 2Kobo per ordinary shares for the year ended 2017.

The dividend, which was ratified by the shareholders at the 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held at Le-Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort near Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, at the weekend, was in keeping to the promise of rewarding shareholders by the Board of Directors.

This is, however, a negative contrast to the N3.6 Kobo per share it paid for the 2016 financial year.

Chairman, Board of Directors of the company, Dr. Elijah Akpan, in his remarks said, the company made positive headways in some key indices in 2017 despite the Nigerian insurance sector’s abysmal performance in 2016.

The company’s gross premium written grew from N2.1billion in 2016 N2.2 billion in 2017.

Investment and other incomes grew to N231.4 million in 2017 from N212.3 million in 2016 while shareholders funds’ also rose to N5.07billion from N4.74billion in 2016.

The company paid out claims to policy holders to the tune of N540.1 million as against N268.2 million paid in 2016, with Akpan saying that this reflected the company’s strength to respond to any weight of genuine claims reported, and vowed to maintain timely payment of claims to affected policy holders to deepen public trust and widen market share.