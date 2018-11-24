Anambra state Judiciary to review rules of courts

Anambra state Judiciary is set to review some rules of courts used in civil litigation in the state.

The rules of courts that are to be reviewed include: the High court Rules (2006), Anambra State Magistrate Court Rules (1991) and the Rules Establishing the Anambra State Multi-Door court House.

Consequently, the State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Peter Umeadi on behalf of the state Judiciary is inviting the public to a two-day summit aimed at reviewing the aforementioned rules of court.

A release signed by chairman of the planning committee, Justice Ngozi Oyeka and the Chief Registrar of Anambra State Judiciary, Mrs Chinyere Ossy-Okoye, indicates that the public summit would hold on Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th November 2018, at Sir Louis Mbanefo Bar Centre Onitsha, beginning from 10am each day.

The State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano is expected to be the special guest of honor at the Occasion.