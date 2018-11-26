ANAMBRA SOUTH: It’s time to elect competent leaders – Ukachukwu

By Clifford Ndujihe

ANAMBRA South Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has urged his constituents to elect competent leaders in next year’s election to cater for their welfare.

According to him the era of politicians or candidates hoodwinking the electorate with promises had gone, rather candidates should showcase what they have achieved or done to better the lots of the constituents because “the essence of leadership and representation is to provide solutions to challenges of the led and to chart a realistic service vision for their betterment. Time has come therefore when the people must rise above sentiments to elect leaders with competence and genuine knack for touching lives positively.”

In a campaign document, Ukachukwu listed roads, hospitals, houses, scholarships, youth/women empowerment, employment and many other philanthropist projects and programmes he did and has been doing for Nigerians in different parts of the country, especially within the Anambra South Senatorial zone.

However, he said he wanted to do more to better the lots of the citizenry and “being in the Senate will surely provide stronger, wider and greater platform and opportunity for me to serve the citizens. I therefore urge every voter in this senatorial zone to vote for me, to make a remarkable difference from the lethargic experience we have had all these years.”

Ukachukwu, an, industrialist, estate developer, and philanthropist, who spoke, weekend, when he received constituents from various wards within the senatorial zone in his country home, assured that their welfare remain his main concern and reason for contesting.

He said as an indigene of the area, he knows their challenges, pains and expectations hence would make the needed difference, if elected.